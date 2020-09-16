Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts Bill on Jayalalithaa’s residence

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Bill to replace an ordinance issued for possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence here and to facilitate vesting of movable properties therein with the government.

Pending acquisition of the late leader’s Poes Garden land and building here, an ordinance was promulgated on May 21 this year to provide for the transfer of the possession of her ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence temporarily to the state government.

Also, it was for vesting the movable properties in the premises like furniture, books, jewels and other items with the state government and for establishing a foundation to make long term arrangements for its conversion into a memorial.

The acquisition was under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, the statement of objects of the Bill tabled in the House said.

The state government has now acquired the land and building under the 2013 Act, it said, adding the Bill was to replace the Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Ordinance, 2020.

On August 17, 2017 Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced that ‘Veda Nilayam’ would be converted into a memorial and opened to the public in remembrance of her achievements and service to the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Bill was adopted by a voice vote, and in addition to this, over a dozen other Bills were also passed.