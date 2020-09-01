Tamil Nadu Assembly monsoon session to take place at Kalaivanar Arangam from September 14

Kalaivanar Arangam (instead of the Secretariat complex at Fort St George) will be the venue of the monsoon session of Tamil Nadu Assembly that will start on September 14 at 10 am, says a government press release.

On March 24, the Assembly was adjourned before the end of the session due to the Coronavirus threat.

The Assembly session will be held at the multi-purpose hall located in the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam inside the Omandurar Government Estate, the release added.