Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMK allots 25 assembly seats, one Lok Sabha seat to Congress

After a few days of confusion and delay in the seat-sharing talks with its key ally, the DMK on Sunday allotted 25 seats to the Congress for the next month’s assembly election. The party has also allocated one Lok Sabha seat (Kanyakumari).
Kanyakumari will go to bypolls following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar last year.
An official statement said that the seat-sharing was agreed by DMK Chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K S Alagiri in the presence of Congress leader in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao and some senior members of both the parties. The constituencies will be decided later.
The DMK has already signed seat-sharing agreements with CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK parties.
Both the DMK and AIADMK have finalised the seat-sharing agreements with most of the allies. A couple of days ago, AIADMK allotted 20 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat (Kanyakumari) to BJP.
DMK is expected to release its Vision Document for the state today at its Tiruchi meeting, while it is expected to release its party candidates on March 10. The party’s manifesto will be released on March 11.
AIADMK has announced its first list of six candidates for the assembly elections.
