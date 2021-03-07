National

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMK allots 25 assembly seats, one Lok Sabha seat to Congress

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 07, 2021

DMK President, M K Stalin , and TNCC President K S Alagiri displaying the seat arrangement for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls in Chennai. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The DMK has already signed seat-sharing agreements with CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK parties

After a few days of confusion and delay in the seat-sharing talks with its key ally, the DMK on Sunday allotted 25 seats to the Congress for the next month’s assembly election. The party has also allocated one Lok Sabha seat (Kanyakumari).

Kanyakumari will go to bypolls following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar last year.

An official statement said that the seat-sharing was agreed by DMK Chief M K Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K S Alagiri in the presence of Congress leader in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao and some senior members of both the parties. The constituencies will be decided later.

The DMK has already signed seat-sharing agreements with CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK parties.

Both the DMK and AIADMK have finalised the seat-sharing agreements with most of the allies. A couple of days ago, AIADMK allotted 20 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat (Kanyakumari) to BJP.

DMK is expected to release its Vision Document for the state today at its Tiruchi meeting, while it is expected to release its party candidates on March 10. The party’s manifesto will be released on March 11.

AIADMK has announced its first list of six candidates for the assembly elections.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 07, 2021
State Assembly
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.