National

Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami allows small temples and other religious places to open from August 10

PTI Chennai | Updated on August 08, 2020 Published on August 08, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that small temples with an annual income below ₹10,000, mosques, dargah, churches and other religious places in the corporation areas will be opened for worship from August 10.

Also, driving schools across the State shall function from August 10 adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be released by the government.

Temples and other religious places of worship were closed for darshan since March 24, when the state government enforced a total lockdown. However, the government permitted all religious activities including daily puja in the temples by the priests.

Apparently, with the coronavirus spread under control in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, chief minister K Palaniswami announced relaxations in the lockdown restrictions. “Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors, concerned, for allowing public worship,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

The State government has already allowed public worship in small temples, mosques, darghas, churches in panchayat, town panchayat and municipality areas, he said.

The chief minister called upon the public to adhere to the SOP and contain the spread of Covid-19. The government had already issued SOP for opening places of worship, he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 08, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Odisha