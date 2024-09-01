The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin said on Sunday that he secured ₹400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs.

Stalin said that the deal marked an important step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future.

In a post on X, "Another successful day in San Francisco! We've secured a ₹400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!"

Earlier on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with Google to set up Artificial intelligence labs at Guidance, the state government's investment promotion agency, to skill 2 million youngsters in AI, said Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

The MoU was signed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Google's headquarters here. The Chief Minister is currently on an official visit to the United States, aiming to secure support and attract investments to boost the state's economic development.

Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa said that with Stalin's US visit, Tamil Nadu is racing into a new era of tech.

"With #CMStalinInUS, Tamil Nadu is racing into a new era of tech #RnD, #semiconductors design and #AI!! On our visit to the @Google HQ today, we've signed an MoU to set up the "#TamilNaduAILabs" at @Guidance_TN in #Chennai, in partnership with #Google!," Rajaa said in a post on X.

"With this partnership, we aim to skill 2 MILLION youngsters in AI via Naan Mudhalvan, collaborate with startups, and enable MSMEs and the rural economy. We want our youth to be a future-ready workforce," he added.

