Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday will inaugurate the Pattabiram Tidel Park in Tiruvallur District. Built in an area of 11.41 acres at a cost of ₹330 crore with ground and 21 floors in an area of 5.57 lakh sq ft with the objective of taking IT development to the cities in the northern part of Tamil Nadu.

This building has been constructed with a capacity of 6,000 IT professionals, says a release.

During the inauguration of Pattabiram TIDEL Park, the Chief Minister will hand over orders for allotment of sites to various private IT companies.

The Precision Engineering and Technology Centre has been set up by the Precision Manufacturing Corporation at a cost of ₹18 crore in the first phase at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirumudivakkam, Kancheepuram District on behalf of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.

In the first phase of the mega project, Engineering Design Centre, Re-Engineering Lab, Additive Manufacturing Centre, Advanced Training Centre, Patent Facilitation Centre, Modern Testing Lab have been established at a cost of ₹18 crore with a grant of ₹13 crore.

All the MSMEs, start-ups, young generation of engineers and college students in Tamil Nadu can take advantage of the common facilities of the scheme implemented with Government subsidy through Special Purpose Vehicle developed by the Industrial Estate Association of more than 14 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in and around Chennai, the release said.

