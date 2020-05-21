National

Tamil Nadu Covid numbers continue to mount

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

Tamil Nadu saw 776 more cases of coronavirus infection, including 79 of people arriving from other states/countries, taking the tally to 13,967.

In Chennai, 567 persons reported positive for the virus.

Today, 400 persons were discharged taking the total to 6,282. Seven Covid-19 patients died on Thursday taking the total casualties to 94. At 0.7 per cent, the State has one of the lowest mortality rates related to Covid-19, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

With a large number of people coming by road from other States, testing facilities has been provided at various check posts. Similarly, arrangements are made for testing those coming by air and rail, he told newspersons.

Published on May 21, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Industrial growth is not sustainable if rights of workers are compromised: Bhupesh Bhagel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.