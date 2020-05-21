Tamil Nadu Covid numbers continue to mount

Tamil Nadu saw 776 more cases of coronavirus infection, including 79 of people arriving from other states/countries, taking the tally to 13,967.

In Chennai, 567 persons reported positive for the virus.

Today, 400 persons were discharged taking the total to 6,282. Seven Covid-19 patients died on Thursday taking the total casualties to 94. At 0.7 per cent, the State has one of the lowest mortality rates related to Covid-19, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

With a large number of people coming by road from other States, testing facilities has been provided at various check posts. Similarly, arrangements are made for testing those coming by air and rail, he told newspersons.