Tamil Nadu: Daily Covid-19 cases drops below 5,000 on Monday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 29, 2021

The new cases reported were 4,804 and deaths 98.

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 5,000 to 4,804 on Monday (5,217 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,70,678.

After 6,553 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 40,954.

The number of deaths registered was 98, and 1,60,895 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 597; Chennai had 291 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases.

A total of 1,51,951 persons were vaccinated on Monday, according to health ministry data.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
