Tamil Nadu distributes nearly 13 lakh vaccine doses for 18+ category

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
A total of 12.85 lakh vaccine doses for 18+ category have been distributed to all the districts in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, on Monday, the State will receive another 1.99 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre. On Sunday, Covaxin vaccine shipment weighing 165 kg arrived from Hyderabad.
This should speed up the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, which has one of the lowest vaccination administrations in the country. As on May 23 evening, a total of 72,40,508 inoculations have been administered, according to State Health and Family Welfare Department data.
On May 19, in allotment I, a total of 1.56 lakh Covaxin and 8.88 lakh Covishield were allotted. In allotment II, a total of 2.33 lakh Covishield was allotted to all the districts while 10,000 Covaxin doses were allotted to only ten districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore.
Out of the total allocation, Chennai tops the list with 1.33 lakh vaccines; followed by Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli.
District administrations have been instructed to vaccinate the priority population/beneficiaries, says a release by Director of public health TS Selvavinayagam.
The priority population include newspaper boys, milk vendors, street vendors, staff working in groceries, pharmacies, auto drivers, taxi drivers, bus drivers, bus conductors, EB staff, e-commerce agents, workers in industries, construction workers, other state labourers, government staff, transport employees, school and college teachers, media persons and volunteers who work for Covid management and differently abled persons on a priority basis.
District administrations have been instructed to complete this activity in a week’s time. It is advisable to organise camps covering each category in specified place/time rather than asking them to come to PHC. But it should be linked to nearby PHC for entering their performance.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...