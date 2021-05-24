Tamil Nadu distributes nearly 13 lakh vaccine doses for 18+ category

A total of 12.85 lakh vaccine doses for 18+ category have been distributed to all the districts in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, on Monday, the State will receive another 1.99 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre. On Sunday, Covaxin vaccine shipment weighing 165 kg arrived from Hyderabad.

This should speed up the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, which has one of the lowest vaccination administrations in the country. As on May 23 evening, a total of 72,40,508 inoculations have been administered, according to State Health and Family Welfare Department data.

On May 19, in allotment I, a total of 1.56 lakh Covaxin and 8.88 lakh Covishield were allotted. In allotment II, a total of 2.33 lakh Covishield was allotted to all the districts while 10,000 Covaxin doses were allotted to only ten districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore.

Out of the total allocation, Chennai tops the list with 1.33 lakh vaccines; followed by Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Tirunelveli.

District administrations have been instructed to vaccinate the priority population/beneficiaries, says a release by Director of public health TS Selvavinayagam.

The priority population include newspaper boys, milk vendors, street vendors, staff working in groceries, pharmacies, auto drivers, taxi drivers, bus drivers, bus conductors, EB staff, e-commerce agents, workers in industries, construction workers, other state labourers, government staff, transport employees, school and college teachers, media persons and volunteers who work for Covid management and differently abled persons on a priority basis.

District administrations have been instructed to complete this activity in a week’s time. It is advisable to organise camps covering each category in specified place/time rather than asking them to come to PHC. But it should be linked to nearby PHC for entering their performance.