Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji, who is hospitalised, has been remanded in custody till June 28 by the City Principal Sessions Court Judge S.Alli. She visited the Minister at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Government Estate.

The Minister was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain following his arrest this morning by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate officials searched the Minister’s official chamber at the State Secretariat, and other places across the State, allegedly linked to the Minister.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital’s director says that the Minister underwent Coronary Angiogram, which revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG-Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest.