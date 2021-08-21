Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 6 with further relaxations

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Covid-induced lockdown by two more weeks till September 6 with further relaxations, including reopening of high schools, colleges and cinema theatres.
The latest guidelines confirmed the earlier announcement that schools for Class 9 to 12 will reopen from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotational basis. School reopening for class 1 to 8 will be decided after September 15, the government said.
The Tamil Nadu government has also allowed colleges, diploma courses, polytechnic institutions to reopen from September 1. The classes will be conducted on a rotational basis by following all Covid-19 SOPs.
In a boost to the film industry, the government has permitted theatres to operate in the State from August 23 with 50 per cent occupancy.
The government also opened up beaches, zoological parks, botanical gardens and boathouses to the general public.
Shops are allowed to remain open till 10 pm effective from September 23 while IT and ITeS companies in the state are allowed to function with 100 per cent strength.
Inter-State public bus transport to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be permitted by following standard operating procedures, the government said.
