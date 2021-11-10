Tamil Nadu gears for heavy rains

Residents are keeping their fingers crossed as the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain, and announced a Red Alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram on Thursday due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department said, Tuesday’s low-pressure area over South-East Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood organised into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression over South-West Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Shriharikota by the evening.

Flights cancelled

Meanwhile, at the Chennai Airport, eight flights — seven on Wednesday and one on Thursday early morning — have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airlines for further updates, says a tweet by Airports Authority of India, Chennai. On Thursday, heavy thunderstorms have been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSS Ramachandran in a press release said that to expedite rescue and relief operations during disasters, 10 teams of NDRF have been sent to Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Tiruvallur districts and three teams each to Chengalpattu and Chennai Corporation. Two teams of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

The State Emergency Control Centre in Chennai and district emergency control centres in the districts are running round the clock with toll free telephone 1077 and the public can contact the Metropolitan Corporation of Chennai by toll free telephone 1913.