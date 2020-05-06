Tamil Nadu government hikes excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent

Close on the heels of Delhi government's decision to hike excise duty on liquor, Tamil Nadu government has also followed suit. It has increased excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent. This will mean price of liquor in the state will be higher and the expected pent up demand for it will also boost the state exchequer. The Tamil Nadu government's decision comes a day before Tasmac - government-owned liquor shops - are to be opened on May 7 across Tamil Nadu except Chennai.

The increase will be ₹10 for normal brands and ₹ 20 per 180 ml bottle premium brands from tomorrow.