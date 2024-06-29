The ruling DMK on Saturday amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, to substantially enhance the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences like manufacturing, possessing and selling illicit liquor that endangers lives.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, which shall come into force on the date notified by the government, aims to eradicate the menace of illicit liquor from the state completely.

The amendment, which follows the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, substantially enhances the term of imprisonment and quantum of fine for various offences under sections 4,5,6,7, and 11 of the Act.

Accordingly, the amendment proposes a maximum punishment of 10 years’ Rigorous Imprisonment and a penalty of up to ₹5 lakhs.

In case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor, then the punishment for bootleggers will be RI for life with a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh, it said.

Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, supporting the bill, suggested having a check and balance in the system, especially constituting a select committee instead of vesting all powers with the police.

PMK’s G K Mani sought the government to place the onus on the police or a particular official for hooch tragedies and take steps to introduce complete prohibition in the state.

The Bill introduced by Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy was later passed by the House.