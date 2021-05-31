Tamil Nadu govt raises concern over vaccine availability

Tamil Nadu has raised concern over vaccine availability as the current stock will get over in the next two days.

“The State has only 5 lakh vaccines left, and this will be exhausted in the next two days,” Health minister M Subramanian told newspersons while sharing details on corona prevention, bed facilities and vaccination in the city.

The State was to get 25 lakh vaccines from the Centre but got only 13 lakhs. In districts like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, there is no vaccine, he said. “The Centre has been informed about the situation and fresh stocks are expected,” he said without a time frame.

In the last three days, 6,30,313 people have been vaccinated in the State as more people are showing an urgency to get the jabs.

“To a query on allegations that the State was disclosing a lesser number of Covid-19 deaths,” Subramanian said there was no such necessity for the State to do so.