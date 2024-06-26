Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to conduct a caste census.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “This House considers that caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India.”

“This House, therefore, unanimously urge the Centre to immediately commence the census work, which is due from the year 2021, along with the caste-based population this time,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit