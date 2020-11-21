Tamil Nadu promulgates Ordinance banning online gaming

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Tamil Nadu has banned online gaming, wagering or betting in cyberspace. Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an Ordinance to this effect today.
Due to online gaming, innocent people, mainly youngsters, are being cheated, and some people have committed suicide. To avoid such incidents of suicide and protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the Government submitted the proposal to the Governor to promulgate an Ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1958 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).
People who are found gaming will be punished with a fine of ₹5,000 and six months imprisonment. The people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine of ₹10,000 and two years imprisonment, the Ordinance said.
The Ordinance also provides banning 'electronic transfer of funds' used for wagering or betting; distributing the winnings, prize money; and punishing persons who are running the company, which conducts online gaming by wagering the betting, says a Raj Bhavan press release.
