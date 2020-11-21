National

Tamil Nadu promulgates Ordinance banning online gaming

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 21, 2020 Published on November 21, 2020

The Ordinance also provides banning 'electronic transfer of funds' used for wagering or betting; distributing prize money; and punishing persons who are running the company.

Tamil Nadu has banned online gaming, wagering or betting in cyberspace. Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an Ordinance to this effect today.

Due to online gaming, innocent people, mainly youngsters, are being cheated, and some people have committed suicide. To avoid such incidents of suicide and protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the Government submitted the proposal to the Governor to promulgate an Ordinance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1958 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).

People who are found gaming will be punished with a fine of ₹5,000 and six months imprisonment. The people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine of ₹10,000 and two years imprisonment, the Ordinance said.

The Ordinance also provides banning 'electronic transfer of funds' used for wagering or betting; distributing the winnings, prize money; and punishing persons who are running the company, which conducts online gaming by wagering the betting, says a Raj Bhavan press release.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 21, 2020
Tamil Nadu
gaming and lottery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.