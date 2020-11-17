Tamil Nadu records 1652 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 1,652 on Tuesday to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,61,568. However, after 2,314 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined further to 15,085.

There were 18 deaths registered and 62,415 samples tested. Chennai reported an additional 492 infections; 624 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 10 deaths were registered today.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the highest number of infections with 170 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 112 cases. Perambalur district reported zero cases while all the other 34 districts reported less than 100 infections.