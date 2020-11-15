Tamil Nadu records 1,912 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronovirus cases in Tamil Nadu was less than 2,000 at 1,912. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 7,56,372.

After 2,494 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined further to 17,154.

There were 12 deaths registered, and 70,425 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 509; while 666 patients were discharged and 4 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the highest number of new cases with 182 and Chengalpattu 139, says a data from the state health department.