National

Tamil Nadu records 1,912 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 15, 2020 Published on November 15, 2020

The number of active cases is now 17,154.

For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronovirus cases in Tamil Nadu was less than 2,000 at 1,912. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 7,56,372.

After 2,494 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined further to 17,154.

There were 12 deaths registered, and 70,425 samples tested.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 509; while 666 patients were discharged and 4 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the highest number of new cases with 182 and Chengalpattu 139, says a data from the state health department.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 15, 2020
coronavirus
Covid-19
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.