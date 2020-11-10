National

Tamil Nadu records 2,146 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

There were an additional 2,146 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,48,225. After 2,237 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 18,709.

There were 25 deaths registered and 72,257 samples tested for coronavirus.

Chennai added 577 infections; 591 patients were discharged, and eight deaths were reported.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 196 followed by Thiruvallur (107) and Chengalpattu (104), says data by the State health ministry.

