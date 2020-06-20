National

Tamil Nadu records 2,396 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 20, 2020 Published on June 20, 2020

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami appeals for the cooperation of people to control the spread of the coronavirus

Tamil Nadu saw a further increase of 2,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the State’s total tally to 56,845. With 1,045 covid patients discharged after treatment, the number of active cases is 24,822.

The testing of samples was increased to 33,231 today as against 27,537 on Friday.

Also Read
TN CM Palaniswami asks for public’s cooperation in containing Covid-19
 

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami while appealing people to co-operate to bring the infection rate under control today told newspersons that over 8.60 lakh samples have been tested so far — the highest in the country. Testing will be increased further to contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 38 to 704 in the last 24 hours.

Chennai continues to be the hotspot for the virus infection with 1,254 new cases reported on Saturday. Chengelpet was a distant second with 180 cases, followed by Tiruvallur with 131 cases, Tiruvanamalai with 125 and Madurai with 90.

Remote patient monitoring system launched

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan today implemented a Remote Patient Monitoring system by Bengaluru-based start-up Stasis to protect doctors and front-line workers at the Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai, which is a dedicated centre for covid patients.

The system allows doctors to see real-time patient vitals and high-resolution trends on their smartphones or a central dashboard thereby minimising the exposure to the virus. By eliminating manual monitoring by the nurse, it also reduces the exposure of nurses to Covid patients, and reduces the requirement of PPE, says a company press release.

The system measures six core vitals - heart rate, SpO2, ECG, respiratory rate, non-invasive blood pressure and skin temperature. The Stasis Smart Alert system that is powered by artificial intelligence proactively warns clinicians of an impending patient deterioration to increase patient safety through early identification and intervention, the release said.

ends

Published on June 20, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India-China face-off: PMO issues clarification on controversy surrounding Modi's remarks