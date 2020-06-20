Tamil Nadu records 2,396 new Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu saw a further increase of 2,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the State’s total tally to 56,845. With 1,045 covid patients discharged after treatment, the number of active cases is 24,822.

The testing of samples was increased to 33,231 today as against 27,537 on Friday.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami while appealing people to co-operate to bring the infection rate under control today told newspersons that over 8.60 lakh samples have been tested so far — the highest in the country. Testing will be increased further to contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 38 to 704 in the last 24 hours.

Chennai continues to be the hotspot for the virus infection with 1,254 new cases reported on Saturday. Chengelpet was a distant second with 180 cases, followed by Tiruvallur with 131 cases, Tiruvanamalai with 125 and Madurai with 90.

Remote patient monitoring system launched

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan today implemented a Remote Patient Monitoring system by Bengaluru-based start-up Stasis to protect doctors and front-line workers at the Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai, which is a dedicated centre for covid patients.

The system allows doctors to see real-time patient vitals and high-resolution trends on their smartphones or a central dashboard thereby minimising the exposure to the virus. By eliminating manual monitoring by the nurse, it also reduces the exposure of nurses to Covid patients, and reduces the requirement of PPE, says a company press release.

The system measures six core vitals - heart rate, SpO2, ECG, respiratory rate, non-invasive blood pressure and skin temperature. The Stasis Smart Alert system that is powered by artificial intelligence proactively warns clinicians of an impending patient deterioration to increase patient safety through early identification and intervention, the release said.

