Tamil Nadu records 3,914 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 18, 2020 Published on October 18, 2020

New cases recorded to be below 4,000 in over three months

For the first time since July 8, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 4,000 at 3,914 on Sunday to take the total number of infections in the State to 6,87,400.

The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 40,000 to 39,121 after 4,929 Covid-19 patients were discharged.

There were 56 deaths (total 10,642) and 90,286 samples were tested (total 89,46,566) on Sunday. In Chennai, there was an addition of 1,036 cases; 1,359 patients were discharged and 17 deaths reported.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the maximum number of cases with 319 followed by Thiruvallur (195); Salem (188); Chengalpattu (174) and Thiruppur (166), according to State health department.

