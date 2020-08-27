National

Tamil Nadu records 5,870 Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

The number of infections today was 1,286 with 32 deaths in the city

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 4-lakh mark on Thursday to touch 4,03,242 cases after 5,981 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

However, after 5,870 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total of 3,43,930), the number of active cases stood at 52,364. In the last 24 hours, a record 76,345 samples were tested.

The number of deaths increased by 109 to a total of 6,948. The number of infections recorded in Chennai was 1,286 on Thursday; patients discharged 1,356; with 32 deaths leaving active cases in the city at 13,450.

Some of the districts that reported a high number of cases include Chengalpattu (298); Coimbatore (439); Cuddalore (261); Dindigul (102); Erode (121); Kancheepuram (256); Kanyakumari (104); Pudukottai (136); Ranipet (162); Salem (413); Thanjavur (122); Theni (130); Thiruvallur (323); Thirunelveli (118); Trichy (113); Vellore (161); Villupuram (144) and Virudhunagar (152), according to the Health Ministry.

