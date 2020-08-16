National

Tamil Nadu records 5,950 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Chennai | Updated on August 16, 2020 Published on August 16, 2020

Chennai saw an increase in positive cases at 1,196

Our Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 5,950 Covid-19 cases to take the total persons infected in the State to 3,38,055. After 6,019 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 2,78,270), the number of active cases was 54,019.

The number of deaths due to the virus increased by 125 on Sunday to take the total to 5,766. The samples tested today were 70,450 (total 37,11,246).

Chennai saw new cases above 1,000 cases for the third day at 1,196; patients discharged 1,009; deaths were 22 leaving active cases at 11,498.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (436); Coimbatore (395); Cuddalore (185); Dindigul (110); Erode (103); Kancheepuram (307); Kanyakumari (133); Madurai (121); Pudukottai (187); Ranipet (152); Salem (177); Thanjavur (124); Theni (205); Thiruvallur (488); Thirunelveli (130); Trichy (104); Vellore (264) and Villupuram (130), according to the Health Ministry.

