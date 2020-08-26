Tamil Nadu records 5,958 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Tamil Nadu has recorded an addition of 5,958 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, to take the total number of infections in the State to 3,97,261.
However, after 5,606 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday (total 3,38,060), the number of active cases stood at 52,362. The State saw another 118 deaths due to the virus to take the total fatalities to 6,839.
Total number of samples tested today was 75,500. In Chennai, an additional 1,290 cases were reported on Wednesday; 1,137 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 20 deaths were reported leaving the active cases at 13,517.
Some of the districts that reported a higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (294); Coimbatore (484); Cuddalore (286); Erode (102); Kancheepuram (329); Kanyakumari (159); Pudukottai (143); Ranipet (121); Salem (451); Thanjavur (123) Theni (184); Thiruvallur (280); Thiruvarur (105); Thoothukudi (105); Thirunelveli (156); Vellore (158) and Villupuram (189), according to the Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the health of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who was admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 is stable. He is conscious and responsive. He continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit, says a medical bulletin from the hospital.
