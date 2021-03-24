Tamil Nadu registers 1,636 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in the State rose by 1,636 on Wednesday (1,437 on Tuesday) to a total of 8,71,440. However, after record 1,023 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,746.

There were 12 deaths and 80,634 samples tested.

According to State Health Ministry’s data, Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 633 (532 on Tuesday) followed by Chengalpattu (178) and Coimbatore (147).