Tamil Nadu registers 2,869 new Covid cases

For the second consecutive day, the daily coronovirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 3,000, and below 800 in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 2,869 cases to touch a total of 7,09,005. After 4,019 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 30,606. There were 31 deaths due to the virus, and 80,690 samples were tested. Chennai saw 764 new infections; 1,270 patients were discharged and 9 deaths.

After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 271 followed by Salem (196); Thiruvallur (161); Chengalpattu (155); Kancheepuram (120) and Thiruppur (112), according to State Health Ministry data.