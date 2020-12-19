National

Tamil Nadu reports 1,137 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 19, 2020 Published on December 19, 2020

An additional 1,127 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,05,777.

With 1,202 Covid-19 patients being discharged, the number of active cases stands at 9,692. There were 14 deaths registered and 76,348 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 338 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 116 infections. In the remaining 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, with Perambalur district reporting zero cases, according to the state health department.

