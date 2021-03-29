National

Tamil Nadu reports 2,279 new Covid-19 cases; 14 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 29, 2021

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday increased by 2,279 (2,194 on Sunday) to a total of 8,81,752. However, after 1,352 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 13,983.

There were 14 deaths and 80,704 samples tested.

According to State Health Ministry data, Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 815 (833 on Sunday), followed by Coimbatore (211), Chengalpattu (202), Thanjavur (130) and Tiruvallur (129).

Published on March 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.