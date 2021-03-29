Tamil Nadu reports 2,279 new Covid-19 cases; 14 deaths

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday increased by 2,279 (2,194 on Sunday) to a total of 8,81,752. However, after 1,352 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 13,983.

There were 14 deaths and 80,704 samples tested.

According to State Health Ministry data, Chennai had the maximum number of infections in the State with 815 (833 on Sunday), followed by Coimbatore (211), Chengalpattu (202), Thanjavur (130) and Tiruvallur (129).