Tamil Nadu reports 2,370 new Covid-19 cases

An additional 2,370 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,39,147.

After 2,402 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 19,002.

The total number of samples tested was 80,786. There were 27 deaths registered.

Chennai reported an additional 612 infections; 650 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 13 deaths were registered. After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 222, followed by Tiruvallur (143); Chengalpattu (127); Tirupur (118); Erode (116) and Salem (108), according to State health ministry data.