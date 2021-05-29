Tamil Nadu reports 30,016 new Covid-19 cases

For the second consecutive day on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, 31,759 Covid-19 patients were discharged (31,255 on Friday), while 30,016 new cases (31,079) were reported to take the total number of cases above 20 lakhs to 20,39,716 infections. This led to the number of active cases declining to 3,10,157 (3,12,386).

Samples tested in Tamil Nadu were 1,74,349 (1,75,542).

Coimbatore reports maximum new cases

For the fourth consecutive day on Friday, Coimbatore has surpassed Chennai in terms of a maximum number of daily new cases by reporting 2,705 (3,937) cases while Chennai reported 2,705 cases (2,762), according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

On Saturday, for the first time, Coimbatore overtook Chennai in active cases with 38,824 persons under treatment, including home treatment, while in Chennai, it was 38,680 persons.

Erode reported (1,743); Tiruppur (1,697); Salem (1,492); Chengalpattu (1,314); Trichy (1,099); Tiruvallur (1,072) and rest of the other districts less than 1,000 cases.

The rest of Tamil Nadu (without Chennai) had a slight dip in test positive rate yesterday from 22.7 per cent to 21 per cent - some sign of decline. Chennai test positivity continued to decline and was 9.1 per cent, said Vijayanand, a Covid analyst, in a tweet.

On Saturday, 2,66,426 persons were vaccinated as against 3,09,951 on Friday, the data said.