Tamil Nadu reports 3,949 Covid-19 cases on Monday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Further lockdowns in the State will be based on the district-level situation

Tamil Nadu reported, yet again, the single-highest addition of 3,949 Covid-19 cases on Monday to take the total infections in the State to 86,224. With 2,212 Covid-19 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 37,331.

For the first time, the number of infections in Chennai crossed the 2,000 mark to 2,167, taking the total to 55,969 cases. Of this, 33,441 Covid-19 patients have been discharged leaving the number of active cases in the city at 21,681.

Madurai reported 290 new cases; Chengalpattu 187; Thiruvallur 154; Vellore 144 and the rest of the numbers distributed among other districts, including Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, Dindigul and Theni.

On Monday, 30,039 samples were tested. The number of deaths due to the virus in the State increased to 1,141 after 62 persons died today, according to the Health Ministry data.

The Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on restrictions or lockdown based on the district-level situation. Expert group recommended analysis of various epidemiological indicators and field situations considered while making the decision, tweeted Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR Scientist.

The committee recommended to the State government that there is no need to extend the lockdown, which is not the solution at all times. However, medical and public health experts committee recommended that restrictions need to be increased in zones where health indicators are not satisfactory.

“In Chennai, Covid-19 transmission has slowed down, while the infection’s doubling time has increased. This is good. Though the number of Covid-19 cases have increased, in some areas, the trend is slowing down. There is no need to panic about the increase in numbers,” said Kaur.

Reducing death rate

The committee felt that the focus should be to reduce death rate. This can be done by early detection for any symptom and increased testing. Like in Chennai, testing should be increased in major cities like Madurai, Trichy, Vellore and Tirunannamalai where the virus has started spreading due to higher density, she added.

The increase in the number of cases has been detected in the fever clinics across Chennai. Such clinics should be initiated in other districts to identify people with any symptoms and given treatment immediately, she said.

“Public transport has been one of the reasons for transmission in the districts. This needs to be controlled. Gathering should not be allowed,” she said.

