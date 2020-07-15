Tamil Nadu reports 4,496 more Covid-19 cases

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours saw an addition of 4,496 coronavirus positive cases to take the total number of infections to 1,51,820. After 5,000 Covid-19 patients were discharged (a new record), the number of active cases stood at 47,340.
Chennai reported 1,291 new cases (1,484 discharged today) to take the total infections to 80,961.
Among the districts, Madurai continues to report high numbers with 341 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (186), Coimbatore (104), Dindigul (119), Kancheepuram (163), Kanyakumarai (135), Ramanathapuram (119), Sivagangai (100), Tiruvallur (278), Thoothukudi (269), Tirunelveli (164); Thiruvannamalai (124), Virudhunagar (175) and the rest of the numbers distributed among other districts.
On Wednesday, 41,382 samples were tested.
The total number of fatalities due to the virus increased by 68 to a total of 2,167.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
You can either carve out a part of your MF portfolio or invest in the child’s name
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...