Tamil Nadu reports 4,496 more Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours saw an addition of 4,496 coronavirus positive cases to take the total number of infections to 1,51,820. After 5,000 Covid-19 patients were discharged (a new record), the number of active cases stood at 47,340.

Chennai reported 1,291 new cases (1,484 discharged today) to take the total infections to 80,961.

Other districts

Among the districts, Madurai continues to report high numbers with 341 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (186), Coimbatore (104), Dindigul (119), Kancheepuram (163), Kanyakumarai (135), Ramanathapuram (119), Sivagangai (100), Tiruvallur (278), Thoothukudi (269), Tirunelveli (164); Thiruvannamalai (124), Virudhunagar (175) and the rest of the numbers distributed among other districts.

Testing

On Wednesday, 41,382 samples were tested.

The total number of fatalities due to the virus increased by 68 to a total of 2,167.