National

Tamil Nadu reports 48 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to 738

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu (File photo)   -  The Hindu

As many as 48 people, including 42 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wedensday, taking the total number of cases to 738, a senior government official said.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh also announced the death of a 45-year old man, who succumbed to Covid-19 in Vellore on Tuesday. He had come into contact with a coronvirus positive patient, she told reporters in Chennai.

Of the 48 new cases, a total of 42, including a Malaysian national, were same source contact, she said.

Rajesh said the government’s objective was to ensure that the spread of the virus does not enter the third stage and the health department personnel were working in that direction.

Published on April 08, 2020
Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
District, state borders should remain sealed even if lockdown is relaxed: LJP tells Modi