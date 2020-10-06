Tamil Nadu reports 5,017 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 5,017 on Tuesday to take the total number of infections to 6,30,408 in the State. However, after 5,548 Covid-patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 45,279.

The number of samples tested was 81,128 and 71 deaths were reported. In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 1,306 and 947 Covid-19 patients were discharged to leave the number of active cases at 12,929.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 434; Salem - 326; Chengalpattu - 283; Thiruvallur - 263 and Thanjavur - 224, according to the Health Ministry.