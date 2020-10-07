Tamil Nadu reports 5,447 new coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,447 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 6,35,855. After 5,524 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 45,135. There were 67 deaths.

A record daily high of 93,242 samples were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours in the State. This takes the total number of samples tested to 79,57,106.

In Chennai, the number of infections rose by 1,369, and 1,096 Covid-19 patients were discharged, leaving the number of active cases in the city at 13,110.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore (473), Chengalpattu (324), Salem (322), Thiruvallur (252) and Thanjavur (242), according to the Health Ministry.