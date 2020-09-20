National

Tamil Nadu reports 5,516 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 20, 2020 Published on September 20, 2020

Total number of infections in the State at 5,41,993 till date

A further 5,516 Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 5,41,993 in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 86,073 samples were tested to a total of 64,74,656 till date. After 5,206 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4,86,479), the number of active cases stood at 46,703..

The number of deaths increased by 60 to a total of 8,811. The number of infections in Chennai was 996; patients discharged - 1,263; deaths - 12 and active cases were 9,706.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu - 283; Coimbatore - 568; Cuddalore - 297; Dharmapuri - 136; Erode - 148; Kancheepuram - 156; Kanyakumari - 133 ; Krishnagiri - 112; Nagapattinam - 103; Namakkal - 131; Nilgiris 130; Pudukottai - 101; Salem - 291; Thanjavur - 162; Thiruvallur - 207; Thiruvannamalai - 104; Thiruppur - 169 and Villupuram 127, according to the Health Ministry.

