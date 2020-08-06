Tamil Nadu reports 5,684 Covid cases on Thursday

Tamil Nadu reported another 5,684 cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 279,144.

After 6,272 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 53,486.

For the fourth consecutive day, over 100 deaths in a day were reported as 110 patients died to take the total death toll to 4,571.

Total number of samples tested saw a record high of 67,153 (total 30,20,714).

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,091 cases were reported; 1,162 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 22 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 11,720.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (408); Coimbatore (190); Cuddalore (214); Dindigul (127); Kancheepuram (336); Kanyakumari (222); Madurai (101); Ranipet (270); Salem (161); Thanjavur (162); Theni (297); Thiruvallur (320); Thiruvannamalai (153); Thoothukudi (239); Thirunelveli (250); Vellore (192) and Virudhunagar (100), according to health ministry.