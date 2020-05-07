National

Tamil Nadu reports 580 new Covid-19 case, total tally crosses 5,000 mark

PTI Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

A huge coronavirus-shaped ball set up near the War Memorial in Chennai to create awareness about the pandemic.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

A majority of the new cases are linked to Koyambedu market

Two women succumbed to Covid-19 as Tamil Nadu reported 580 fresh cases, a large number of which are linked to the Koyambedu hotspot here pushing the tally to 5,409 in the State. Following the death of the two, the number of fatalities in the state stands at 37.

Of the 580 cases, 316 were from Chennai and the aggregate number of those infected in the state capital stood at 2,644 as on date, a health department bulletin said.

“A large number of today’s (Thursday) cases are linked to Koyambedu market,” the bulletin said adding that totally, 3,822 are active cases and the tally till date is 5,409.

A 56-year-old woman with co-morbid conditions from Tiruvallur and admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital succumbed to the illness on Wednesday and a 48-year- old woman treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital died of the contagion, it said.

Published on May 07, 2020
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Increase in retirement age could cost TN government ₹5,000 crore per year