Tamil Nadu reports 580 new Covid-19 case, total tally crosses 5,000 mark

Two women succumbed to Covid-19 as Tamil Nadu reported 580 fresh cases, a large number of which are linked to the Koyambedu hotspot here pushing the tally to 5,409 in the State. Following the death of the two, the number of fatalities in the state stands at 37.

Of the 580 cases, 316 were from Chennai and the aggregate number of those infected in the state capital stood at 2,644 as on date, a health department bulletin said.

“A large number of today’s (Thursday) cases are linked to Koyambedu market,” the bulletin said adding that totally, 3,822 are active cases and the tally till date is 5,409.

A 56-year-old woman with co-morbid conditions from Tiruvallur and admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital succumbed to the illness on Wednesday and a 48-year- old woman treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital died of the contagion, it said.