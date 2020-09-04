National

Tamil Nadu reports 5,976 new Covid cases, 79 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

There are 992 new infections reported in Chennai; patients discharged were 1,040; the number of deaths 12, and the active number of cases 12,003.

An additional 5,976 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 4,51,827.

The number of samples tested was 83,699 (total 51,30,741).

After 6,334 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,92,507), the number of active cases stood at 51,633.

The number of deaths increased by 79 to a total of 7,687.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (370); Coimbatore (595); Cuddalore (499); Erode (121); Kallakurichi (182); Kancheepuram (154); Kanyakumari (107); Madurai (123); Pudukottai (102); Ranipet (121); Salem (239); Thanjavur (164); Thiruvallur (260); Thiruvannamalai (216); Tirunelveli (114); Trichy (104); Vellore (134) and Villupuram (148), according to health ministry.

Tamil Nadu
coronavirus
