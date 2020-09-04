Tamil Nadu reports 5,976 new Covid cases, 79 deaths

An additional 5,976 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the state to 4,51,827.

The number of samples tested was 83,699 (total 51,30,741).

After 6,334 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,92,507), the number of active cases stood at 51,633.

The number of deaths increased by 79 to a total of 7,687.

The number of infections in Chennai was 992; patients discharged were 1,040; deaths were 12 and active cases were 12,003.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (370); Coimbatore (595); Cuddalore (499); Erode (121); Kallakurichi (182); Kancheepuram (154); Kanyakumari (107); Madurai (123); Pudukottai (102); Ranipet (121); Salem (239); Thanjavur (164); Thiruvallur (260); Thiruvannamalai (216); Tirunelveli (114); Trichy (104); Vellore (134) and Villupuram (148), according to health ministry.