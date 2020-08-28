National

Tamil Nadu reports 5,996 Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

The total number of Covid tests carried out in the country moved up to around 3.86 crore

The number of Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu increased by another 5,996 to take the total number of infections to 4,09,238.

In the last 24 hours, 75,103 samples were tested.

After 5,752 covid-19 patients were discharged (total 3,49,682), the number of active cases stood at 52,506.

The number of deaths crossed 7,050 mark after 102 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,296; patients discharged 1,201; deaths were 28 and active cases were 13,530.

