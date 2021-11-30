Tamil Nadu reports 720 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu has allowed public transport to Kerala even as it extended the existing Covid restrictions in the state till December 15.

Meanwhile, the State on Tuesday reported 720 new cases as against 730 cases on Monday, to take the total number of cases to 27,26,917. After 758 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,244.

There were nine deaths registered and 1,00,048 samples tested.

Chennai reported 115 (105) cases, while Coimbatore saw 109 (106) cases.