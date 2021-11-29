National

Tamil Nadu reports 730 new Covid-19 cases

Chennai | Updated on November 29, 2021

Chennai reports 105 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported 730 new coronavirus on Monday as against 736 persons on Sunday to take the total number of cases to 27,26,197. After 767 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,291.

There were 9 deaths registered and 1,00,508 samples tested.

Chennai reported 105 (107) cases, while Coimbatore saw 106 (109).

Published on November 29, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
