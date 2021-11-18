Tamil Nadu reports 775 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 775 new Covid cases as against 782 on Wednesday, to take the total cases to 27,17,978. After 896 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,078.

The state registered 12 deaths and 1,01,635 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 126 (116) new cases, while Coimbatore saw 112 (115) new cases.

As part of a special camp, 8,36,796 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, as against 3,58,417 persons on Wednesday, according to data from the State health department.