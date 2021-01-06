Tamil Nadu reports 811 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 811 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,23,181. After 943 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State declined to 7,665.

There were 11 deaths registered and 63,582 samples tested.

According to State health ministry data, in Chennai, the number of infections was 228 while all the other 36 districts reported less than 100 cases.