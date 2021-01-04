Tamil Nadu reports 838 new Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 838 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,21,550. After 985 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State declined to 7,970.

There were 10 deaths registered and 60,502 samples tested.

According to State health ministry data, in Chennai, the number of infections was 229 while all 36 districts reported less than 100 cases.