Tamil Nadu reports additional 1,066 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 1,066 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,10,080. After 1,131 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,314.

There were 12 deaths and 70,911 samples tested.

In Chennai, there were 302 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 109 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100. There was no new case in the Perambalur and Ramanathapuram districts, according to the state health department.