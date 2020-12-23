Tamil Nadu reports additional 1,066 Covid-19 cases

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tamil Nadu reported an additional 1,066 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,10,080. After 1,131 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,314.
There were 12 deaths and 70,911 samples tested.
In Chennai, there were 302 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 109 infections. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100. There was no new case in the Perambalur and Ramanathapuram districts, according to the state health department.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...