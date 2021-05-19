Tamil Nadu reports highest number of new Covid-19 cases in India on Tuesday

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in India — more than Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala — clocking 33,059 cases.
Maharashtra, which is the worst affected State in India, on Tuesday added 28,348 new cases, Kerala 31,337 and Karnataka 30,309, according to Covid19india.org, a volunteer-driven crowdsourced site tracking the coronavirus in India.
Among the States under discussion, the Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) in Tamil Nadu was the lowest at 6.5 per cent while it was 17.2 per cent in Maharashtra, 8.1 per cent in Karnataka and 12.1 per cent in Kerala.
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 new cases, 335 deaths
Similarly, active cases in Tamil Nadu were the lowest at 2.42 lakh while in Maharashtra it was 4.19 lakh, Karnataka 5.75 lakh and Kerala 3.47 lakh, the data said.
Tamil Nadu’s overall new cases have flattened at 33,000 for the last four days. This is mainly because Chennai numbers are reducing even as other districts showed an increase, said Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst, in a tweet.
TN government to take a call on Chinese vaccine later
In the last few days, the Tamil Nadu government has been testing around 1.50 lakh persons. However, this needs to be ramped up further, say health experts.
Testing is important to stop the spread of Covid-19 and all districts with test positivity above 10 per cent need scaling of testing. Everyone with Covid-like symptoms and contacts of positives must be offered testing, said Pradhdeep Kaur, ICMR scientist, in a tweet.
Although Chennai has one-tenth of the population, 15-20 per cent of all Covid-19 tests in Tamil Nadu are done in Chennai. Testing may be increased in districts with high test positivity and rapid rise of cases. Missed clusters lead to continuous spread and overwhelmed hospitals, she tweeted.
Tamil Nadu has intensified lockdown restrictions especially in Chennai — the hub of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu — from Tuesday. In the city, people cannot move freely from one police station limit to another. They should have e-registration to do so in the permitted hours.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...