Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports less than 600 new cases, 7 deaths

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to less than 600 to 589 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,30,772. After 770 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to less than 6,000 to 5,940.
There were seven deaths registered and 52,213 samples tested.
In Chennai, the number of infections was 164 while all 36 districts reported less number of cases. Two districts - Tenkasi and Perambalur reported zero cases, according to State health ministry data.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that 3,225 persons got Covid-19 vaccine of which 3,126 got Covishield in 160 centres, and 99 got Covaxin in six centres. The maximum number of vaccines were given at Government hospital in Madurai and Stanley Hospital in Chennai, he told newspersons in Tiruchi after getting himself the vaccine.
Every day, there is a facility to provide 16,600 vaccines, he said. The vaccine is necessary to stop the second wave, he added.
