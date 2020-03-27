Tamil Nadu reports six more coronavius cases, tally jumps to 35

As many as six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 35, the State government said.

Of them, five people contracted the infection through contact with those tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu said: “6 new positive cases of #Covid19 in TN...” and taking “the total tally to 35 so far.”

When asked by PTI, a senior health official said the total number of cases includes a man who has been discharged and another who died.